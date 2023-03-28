Dinos Host Carbon Invitational

Over the weekend, the Dino tennis team invited six other squads to Price for the Carbon Invitational. Uintah A (12-3) had the best day followed by Uintah B (8-2) and South Sevier (9-6). Gunnison Valley was next with a 5-6 record while Union (4-11), Carbon (3-11) and Delta (2-9) had their struggles.

It was a difficult day for Nick Bryner, who went 0-3 in first singles. Cameron Jones grabbed one win, but ended the day 1-2 in second singles. In third singles, Dylan Black went 0-3. Double’s partners Dresden Miller and Memphis Howell went 1-2 in first singles as did Judson Varner and Phoenix Erkkila in second singles.

Carbon will next compete at Canyon View on Thursday.