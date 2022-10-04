Dinos Host Hawks on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

North Sanpete came to town to face Carbon on Friday. Before the game started, though, the Dinos honored its senior class.

It was a choppy start for both teams until the Hawks took flight. North Sanpete went on to score 37 unanswered points in the first three quarters. Outside a hook and latter play that went to the house, Carbon was contained both on the ground and through the air.

Chance Pendergrass had the best run of the night when he ripped off a 36-yard run, but Carbon was held to just 56 rushing yards to go along with 78 yards passing. North Sanpete flew past the Dinos 37-7.

Carbon (2-6, 0-3) will next host Juab (8-0, 3-0) on Friday.