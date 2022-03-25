MenuMenu

Dinos Host Invitational *Photo Gallery*

On Monday, the Dinos were back on the court to host the Carbon Invitational. Manti, Richfield and Union all came to participate in the days’ events.

Carbon first played Union and won 4-1. Derrick Jorgensen was successful in first singles 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 while Cameron Jones won in third singles 6-1, 6-2. Both double partners also came through with wins. Alex Callahan and Branden Scovill were victorious 6-3, 6-2 in first doubles while Zac Gregersen and Garrett Bryner won 6-2, 6-3 in second doubles. Nathan Bauduin fell by tiebreaker in second singles 7-5, 4-6, 3-7.

Then, against Richfield, Jones again won 6-3, 2-6, 10-4. Callahan and Scovill followed suite 7-6 (7-0), 7-5. Unfortunately, Jorgensen (1-6, 6-4, 8-10), Bauduin (4-6, 0-6), and Gregersen and Bryner (5-7, 3-6) all fell as the Wildcats took it 3-2.

Carbon turned it around versus Manti. Jorgensen won 6-3, 6-2, Bauduin won 1-6, 6-4, 10-7, and Callahan and Scovill remained perfect on the day, 6-3, 5-7, 10-4. While Jones fell 4-6, 1-6, and Gregersen and Memphis Howell fell 6-7 (4-7), 5-7, the Dinos picked up the win over the Templars 3-2.

