Dinos Impress at Murray Spartan Invitational

Photo courtesy of @carbonhihghxc

On Friday, Carbon participated in the Murray Spartan Invitational. Carbon was the only 3A team at the meet that featured a number of 4A-6A schools.

Kobe Cruz had an excellent day, finishing in third with a 16:15.59 time. Easton Humes came in 52nd (18:01.37), Pierce Bryner 66th (18:24.68), Garrett Black 72nd (18:35.21) and Nathan Engar 75th (18:37.93). Carbon took a respectable ninth out of 15 teams.

In the girls’ race, Beverly Lancaster led the Dinos with her 20:30.56 time, good enough for 11th. Her teammates finished as follows: Ambree Jones (30th, 21:24.21), Sophie Taylor (43rd, 22:12.38), Ada Bradford (56th, 22:44.72) and Ellie Hanson (65th, 23:13.09). The Lady Dinos also ran well and took eighth out of 14 teams. For full results, click here.

Up next, Carbon will take part in the Pre-State race in Rose Park on Wednesday.