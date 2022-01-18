Dinos Join Cedar Invite

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Teams from all over gathered in Cedar City last weekend to compete in the Cedar Invite. While the competition was fierce, several Dinos cracked the top five spots in their individual events.

Gabe Ibanez took first in the 100 fly and fourth in the 200 IM. Tyrca Jaramillo also had a first-place finish in the 100 breast. She earned fifth in the 200 IM as well while Camden Chamberlain followed suit in the 500 free.

The Dinos will host senior night on Tuesday when Payson comes to town. They will also host the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday.