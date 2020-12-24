Dinos Leave It All on the Court *Photo Gallery*

A meeting between two 5-1 teams occurred on Tuesday night as the Dinos and the Wasps went toe-to-toe.

Carbon was without center Keenan Hatch due to quarantine protocols, and the Dinos missed his presence down low. Juab’s 6’8″ center, Ty Allred, took advantage of Hatch’s absence, compiling 23 points and a number of rebounds.

Carbon battled hard throughout the contest and was only down three points at half, 29-26.

The Wasps separated themselves from Carbon in the third quarter. They ended up increasing their lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter, but the Dinos never gave up.

Players like Noah Bradford and Rylan Hart stepped up in a big way, the former ending with 16 points while the later recorded 11 off the bench. Preston Condie did all he could to slow down the athletic bigs from Juab and he ended the night with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Carbon battled its way back into the game and pulled within one point with 30 seconds left. The Dinos were never able to complete the comeback, but their effort was on full display and it will aide them as the season continues.

In the end, Carbon conceded too many second chances to a talented Wasp team. “We gave up too many rebounds and will have to do better that way next time,” Jared Butler said following the game. “I was proud for them for fighting back.”

Carbon (6-2) will now head into the moratorium. The Dinos first game back will be on Jan. 5 against Judge Memorial (1-3) at home. That contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.