Dinos Left Without Answers

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

There was a lot of excitement entering the semifinal matchup between #4 Carbon and #1 Grantsville. Unfortunately for the Dinos, it was short lived. Turnovers have been a problem all year for the blue and while, and Friday’s showing was littered with them.

Carbon simply did not have an answer for Grantsville’s press. The Dinos turned the ball over 17 times in the first quarter and trailed 25-2. They finally scored their first field goal minutes before halftime, but by then it was too little too late. The Cowboys led 40-5 at the break and went on to win 62-21.

Grantsville’s McKenzie Allen finished with 16 points and 12 steals for a double-double while Baylee Lowder scored a game-high 23 points. It was a difficult showing for Carbon, who finished with 39 turnovers in the match. The Dinos, though, will get another shot during the 3rd/4th Place game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. They will play the loser of #2 Richfield and #3 Morgan.