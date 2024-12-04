Dinos Look Impressive in Season Opener *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Dinos wrestling team hosted their first dual of the season in front of their home crowd on Tuesday night against Duchesne. Jack Vigor, Bryson Ferguson and Ashdyn Densley would earn six points each due to forfeits from the opposing club.

Beginning in the 175-weight class, Eleke Lang defeated his opponents with a major decision, earning four points for Carbon. In the 190 class, Andrew Kifer defeated his opponent with a pin, earning six points for the Dinos. In the 215 class, JJ Ruden also defeated his opponent by fall as the Dinos started off the dual with 28 team points to Duchesne’s six.

In the 113 class, Jantz Greenhalgh defeated his opponents 13-3, winning by major decision. In the next match, Gage Lefler did the same, winning his opponent 16-4 by major decision in the 120 class. The varsity matches concluded with Riker O’hearon defeating his opponent by fall. The Dinos looked tough on their opening dual, defeating Duchesne, 49-27.

In the extra matches, Jack Vigor, Paul Gioeli, Chance Wood, Jeff Pugliese, William Hinkley and Daxtyn Mower would all get wins by fall. Izzac McIntyre and Ben Stewart would also get wins against their opponents by decision.

Next up for the Dinos as they get right back to it, they look to face the always-talented Delta Rabbits on Wednesday night on the road. This will be followed by a tournament in Panguitch over the weekend.