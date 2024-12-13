Dinos Look Tough at Dual Against Cedar Valley

The Carbon Dinos’ wrestling team traveled for a dual against the Cedar Valley Avaitors in Eagle Mountain on Wednesday. The Varsity matches began in the 190 weight-class, as Eleke Lang won his match by fall, earning the Dinos six points.

Carbon fell in the next two matches as the Aviators gained the lead. In the 106 class, Jantz Greenhalgh was able to take down his opponent by fall in the first round, giving the Dinos back the lead. In the next class at 113, Ashdyn Densley defeated his opponent by Major Decision (8-0) earning for points for Carbon.

Gage Lefler was next up in the 120 class as he won his match by pin in the second round. The aviators won the next match, bringing the score to 22-15, Dinos. Carbon then would get three wins in a row, as Koen Labrum defeated his opponent in the 132 class, pinning his opponent in the first round.

Izzac McIntyre was next up in the 138 class, receiving the dominant win via Technical Fall (18-0), earning five points for his team. Trace Crespin was up next in the 144 class, receiving another dominant win via Major Decision (11-0).

The Dinos fell in the next two weight-classes, bringing the score to 37-27, going into the final two matches of the evening. Bryson Ferguson would get an impressive Tech Fall (17-1) victory over his opponent at 165, extending the Dino lead.

Gavin Fausett closed out the night in the 175 class, defeating his opponent in 41 seconds in the first round, as the Carbon Dinos secured the win over the Aviators, 48-27. The boys will be back at it this weekend, as the annual Dave Smith Memorial event will take place at Carbon High School.

Dave Smith was a great coach and mentor for many years with the Dinos, he will always be remembered as a Utah legend in wrestling culture. Teams from all over the state will make their way to Price, to battle in honor of the great coach, on Dec. 13-14.