Dinos Make Strong Push

The 3rd/4th Place Game of the 3A State Basketball Tournament featured two Region 12 teams, Carbon and Richfield. It was also the rubber match for the two squads, as each traded wins in the regular season.

The offensive rut from Friday continued with the Dinos in the first half. Carbon went 4-23 (17.4%) from the field and trailed 26-10 at the break. Carbon then woke up in the final two quarters, beginning the stretch on a 9-1 run. The Dinos almost doubled their first-quarter production, scoring 16 points and pulling within eight.

Haley Garrish was excellent on Richfield’s star Nicole Willardson. Her defense allowed the Dinos back in the contest. She was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game for her effort and finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kylan Sorenson played big minutes off the bench, hitting a big three to start the fourth period. She then scored on the next possession, going on a mini 5-0 run and cutting it to three. The Dinos would pull within two points on a couple of occasions, but could never get over the hump. Carbon had one last chance, down three with ten seconds left, but lost the ball before a shot went off. Although Carbon shot 52% from the field in the second half, Richfield held on to win 47-43.

Amiah Timothy led the Dinos with 13 points followed by Madi Orth with eight points in limited action. Orth was in foul trouble the whole game and eventually fouled out. Sorenson, on the other hand, finished with seven points off of four attempts (3-4, 75%). Carbon ends the season fourth in the state with a 17-7 record.