Dinos Mercy Rule Wildcats on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos celebrated senior night on Monday, hosting the Richfield Wildcats. The Seniors being recognized were Jaxon Ingram, Jace Barlow, Diego Vega, Cameron Vasquez, Peyton Molinar and Maizen Prichard.

The team was honored by Pat Smuin throwing out the first pitch, as well as Angie Murray, who sang the National Anthem. The game started out with the Wildcats jumping to a 2-1 lead in the second inning. The Dinos found their bats in the third, putting up five runs, gaining the lead back to the good guys.

With the score at 6-2, the Cats were still coming at Carbon, looking for a much-needed win, nearing the state tournament. They scored three more runs in the fourth, shortening the gap to just one run.

The Dinos bats were still red hot, as they put up eight more runs in the bottom of the eighth, making the score 14-5 with one more run needed and the bases loaded for the Dinos. After a wild pitch, Maizen Prichard was ready to put the game to an end as he stole home. The Dinos would get the win, 15-5, bringing their region record to 9-4.

Maizen Prichard would get the walk off stolen base, along with four RBIs, a double and two runs scored. Michael Vigil went two for three on the day with a double, two RBIs and two run scored. Tyrus Madsen was the third Dino with a double, along with two RBIs and a run scored. Peyton Molinar had a solid day base-running with two runs scored. Logan Bennett and Logan Madrigal would score an RBI each in the contest.

Diego Vega finished his night with an RBI and two runs scored. Cameron Vasquez touched home plate three times for three runs scored. Jace Barlow ended the night with an RBI and Jaxon Ingram finished with four strikeouts on the mound for a dominant and exciting win for the Dino squad on Senior Night.

Carbon will have one more regular season game on Tuesday against the North Sanpete Hawks (2-11). Then it’s time to await the UHSAA brackets to be released, to see who the Dinos will be facing next in the state tournament. They are beginning May 2 and 3, for the super regionals, which will be held on the Dinos home field.