Dinos No Match for Spartans on the Mat *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Emery met on the mat in Castle Dale on Wednesday night. It was a lopsided affair as the the team in gold and black had their way with their rivals. Emery’s Derek Canterberry had the quickest pin of the night of 25 seconds in 285 over Edison Nelson. Two other Spartans also had pins under a minute, including Dane Sitterud over Jexton Woodhouse in 175 and Kayden World over Eric Holt in 126. Byron Christiansen just missed the cut with a 1:03 pin over Gavin Fausett in 132 as did Tyler Stilson over Gavin Fausett in 165 (1:08).

Jonathan Jewkes (190) earned six points in a forfeit for Carbon while Jexton Woodhouse (150) was the lone Dino to get a pin, over Jayston Justesen. It was a close match in the 157, but Emery’s Tyrell Guymon prevailed in points, 7-5, over Ian Kranendonk. Monty Christiansen won by forfeit in 106 for the Spartans, but the rest of the matches went by pin to Emery. Those included: Hayden Christiansen over Rawzyn Allred (113, 1:18), Merritt Meccariello over Jexton Woodhouse (120, 1:55), Tavyn Allred over Jexton Woodhouse (138, 5:21), Boden Christman over Isaac Robison (144, 7:04) and Easton Thornley over Hyrum Nelson (215, 1:58).

The Spartans took the match by a score of 68-12. Up next, both teams will travel to tournaments this weekend. The Dinos will head to the Salem Hills Tournament while the Spartans will take part in the Millard Ironman.