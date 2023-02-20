Dinos Outlast Bears’ Scare

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Summit Academy came to play on Saturday afternoon when the state tournament moved to Price. The Bears fought with all the ferocity they could muster, contesting every pass and every drive.

The strategy worked well for Summit Academy, keeping the game close. Carbon went up 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and used a late push before halftime to regain that one-point advantage, 25-24.

Tatum Tanner was a big key in the Dinos’ success. She came off the bench and dominated the paint on both ends. She recorded five points in the second quarter and another six in the third to finish with 15 points while tallying four blocks.

Madi Orth found herself in early foul trouble, but once she came back in the game in the second half, it was all over. Orth seemingly put the team on her back and began attacking the basket. Her seven points in the third helped Carbon finally get some breathing room, 44-36.

The Lady Dinos would continue to apply the pressure and eventually lead by 20 points. Carbon punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 62-48 win over Summit Academy.

Orth finished with a double-double, including 18 points and 12 rebounds. Haley Garrish added another nine points and seven rebounds while Amiah Timothy and Kennedy Williams ended with six and five assists, respectively.

#4 Carbon moves on to Cedar City in the 3A State Tournament to play #12 Delta on Thursday night at 9:10 p.m. Catch all the tournament action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.