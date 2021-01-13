Dinos Outlast Wolves

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon met up with North Sevier on Tuesday night in Salina. It was a tightly contested first half, with both teams exchanging blows. North Sevier gained the upper hand and held a three-point lead at the break, 29-26. The Dinos dug in their teeth in the second half, however, and ripped off 22 points in the third quarter to go up on top. Up by six going into the forth, they maintained their advantage to win 61-54.

Caleb Winfree led the Dinos with 15 points followed by Preston Condie and Noah Bradford with 13 each. Keenan Hatch added 12 more as Carbon again had a slew of players reach double figures in scoring.

Carbon (7-3) will host ALA (2-11) on Wednesday night in Price. The game will be streamed on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.