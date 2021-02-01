Dinos Outmuscled on the Road

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos came off the bus ready to play on Friday night in Monroe and quickly jumped out to an 8-0 run. The game quickly took a turn for the worst, however, as South Sevier started draining threes to get back in the game. By the end of the game, South Sevier would go on to shoot 9-19 (47%) from beyond the arc and 21-42 (50%) from the floor.

The Rams closed the half with a 6-0 run to overtake the Dinos 29-25. The Rams never looked back and continued their run in the second half to make it a 15-3 spread and to go up by 10, 38-28. The lengthy scoring drought was too great for the Dinos to overcome. They went on to fall 67-51.

Carbon finished the night shooting 39 percent from the field but the battle was lost on the boards. Even with their substantial height advantage, the Dinos were out rebounded 33-24. Preston Condie and Caleb Winfree led the scoring for Carbon with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Dinos (11-5, 4-2) will need to get back on their feet quickly as the top region team, Grand (16-2, 5-1), comes to town on Wednesday. With a win, Carbon would be tied for first in the region standings. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.