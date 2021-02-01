Dinos Outmuscled on the Road

MenuMenu

The Dinos came off the bus ready to play on Friday night in Monroe and quickly jumped out to an 8-0 run. The game quickly took a turn for the worst, however, as South Sevier started draining threes to get back in the game. By the end of the game, South Sevier would go on to shoot 9-19 (47%) from beyond the arc and 21-42 (50%) from the floor.

The Rams closed the half with a 6-0 run to overtake the Dinos 29-25. The Rams never looked back and continued their run in the second half to make it a 15-3 spread and to go up by 10, 38-28. The lengthy scoring drought was too great for the Dinos to overcome. They went on to fall 67-51.

Carbon finished the night shooting 39 percent from the field but the battle was lost on the boards. Even with their substantial height advantage, the Dinos were out rebounded 33-24. Preston Condie and Caleb Winfree led the scoring for Carbon with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Dinos (11-5, 4-2) will need to get back on their feet quickly as the top region team, Grand (16-2, 5-1), comes to town on Wednesday. With a win, Carbon would be tied for first in the region standings. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.

