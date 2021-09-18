Dinos Overcome Slow Start

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Hawks arrived in Price on Thursday night to face Carbon on the court. North Sanpete came ready to play and took advantage of a lackluster start, beating Carbon 25-18 in the first set.

The Lady Dinos recovered in the second and returned the favor to even it at a set apiece, 25-18. In an effort to avoid another hole, the Dinos kept up the momentum and took down the Hawks 25-19 in the third set.

There would be little drama in this one as Carbon did not squander its control. The Lady Dinos closed it out with a 25-20 fourth-set win and knocked out the Hawks 3-1.

Janzie Jensen was strong in the middle, logging a season-high 20 blocks. Sydney Orth added another 13 blocks while the duo each tallied 11 kills. Madi Orth led Carbon in kills with 13 and digs with 25. Five other Dinos reached double-digit digs, including Lyndee Mower (22), Jensen (17), Benett Peterson (17), Makayla Pugliese (13) and Sydney (12).

Carbon (13-1, 3-0) has a huge rivalry matchup on Tuesday when the Dinos head to the Spartan Center to face Emery (14-0, 2-0).