Dinos Overtake Red Devils, Clinch Region Title

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon hit the road on Thursday to play Grand. The Red Devils were ready to go and took control with two goals in the first 40 minutes. Carbon scored once in that span and trailed 2-1 at the break.

The Dinos regrouped after halftime and found the back of the net twice while cleaning up their defense. Carbon held on to win, in comeback fashion, 3-2.

Freshman Tyler Morris was impressive with his goal and assist while Jason Griffeth also scored for the Dinos. With the win, Carbon was named the Region 12 Champion.

Up next, Carbon (8-5, 7-1) will remain on the road to play Union (0-13) on Monday.