Dinos Overwhelm Red Devils

ETV News Stock Photo

Carbon headed southeast on Tuesday to face off against Grand. The Lady Dinos needed little time to demonstrate their dominance. Carbon did not allow more than 16 points in any set (25-11, 25-16, 25-15) and swept Grand 3-0.

Once more, the Dinos had a big serving night. They accumulated 14 aces, led by Save Hurst with six. Hurst also recorded a team-high 12 digs while Taylor Secor recorded 13 kills and Haley Garrish tallied three blocks.

The Dinos (12-6, 4-2) will now gear up for the SVC Tournament in Richfield this weekend.