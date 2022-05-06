Dinos Pass Falcons on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Carbon played its final home match on Tuesday when Canyon View came to town. The Dinos first honored their seniors, including Derrick Jorgensen, Nathan Bauduin, Branden Scovill, Alex Callahan and Garrett Bryner.

Jorgensen had a tough match in first singles and lost a close one 5-7, 6-2, 2-6. In second singles, Scovill was victorious 6-3, 6-2 while Cameron Jones fell 4-6, 2-6 in third singles.

The double partners came through for Carbon as Callahan and Zac Gregersen won 6-1, 6-2 in first doubles and Bryner and Bauduin won 7-5, 6-1 in second doubles. Carbon would take the match 3-2.