Dinos Perform Well at Gunnison Valley

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon traveled on Thursday to take on several different schools, including Juab, Gunnison Valley and North Sanpete.

While no Lady Dinos finished on top in an individual event, many scored points. Those that finished in the top three spots are as follows: Alyssa Chamberlain took second in the 200 and 400 free with Tyrca Jaramillo in third in the 200 free and Ada Bradford in third in the 400 free. Ellie Hansen also grabbed third in the 200 IM

Thalyn Lyman ended in second in the 50 free and 100 free as did Sofia Crompton in the 100 fly. Logan Odendahl grabbed second in the 100 breast while Hadley Bower took third in the 100 free. Brittany Huff and Jennacie Jeffery finished in second and third place, respectively, in the 100 back.

Dino relays performed well, winning the girls’ 200 medley and both the boys’ and girls’ 200 and 400 free. The Lady Dinos dominated the field with 696 points. North Sanpete came in second with 268 points.

In the boys’ division. Gabe Ibanez won the 200 IM with Spencer Tullis in second. Ibanez also took first in the 100 fly and Tullis also took third in the 100 free.

Camden Chamberlain and Dallin Watson went second and third, respectively, in the 500 free while Jackson Thayn ended in second-place in the 400 free. Carbon (337) came in second behind North Sanpete (442).

The Dinos have a huge meet on Tuesday against Emery, Union and Richfield.