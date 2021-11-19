Dinos Pitch a Shutout *Photo Gallery*

It is extremely unusual to talk about shutouts in basketball, but that is exactly what the Dinos accomplished on Wednesday night as they opened the season against Delta. To say the Rabbits were careless with the ball to start the contest would be an understatement.

Defensively, the Dinos applied a lot of pressure, but the offensive woes for Delta extended past that point. As a result, the Dinos shutout the Rabbits 15-0 in the first quarter and ran up the total to 21 until Delta finally put the ball through the hoop. The Rabbits continued to sleep walk through the first half and eventually trailed 38-8.

While the Rabbits woke up in the second half, Carbon maintained control. The Dinos continued to run the ball and look for fast break opportunities. The game was never in question as the Dinos went on to win the opener 70-47.

Senior Ryan Hart led all scorers with 27 points (11-20 55%) while tallying seven rebounds and six steals. He was named the Tram Electric Player of the game. In addition, Jackson Griffeth recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Paxton Kimber finished with nine rebounds and eight points.

As a team, the Dinos recorded 17 steals, but turned the ball over 20 times. They will look for a cleaner game on Friday when Union (1-0) comes to town.