Dinos Pitching Helps Carbon Sweep Emery *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jamie Swank

On a windy, rainy day, the second meeting of the Carbon Dinos and Emery Spartans was set for the Price field. With weather conditions becoming more of a factor throughout the day, the decision was made to play the game in Castle Dale in Emery.

The Dinos had won on the same field three days prior, in a close 4-1 final score. In the second meeting, it was another defensive game with some solid pitching by both teams.

Both teams would score a run in the first inning, while the Dinos would record another run in the second. The lead was 2-1 in favor of Carbon when the Spartans would score again in the top of four, but the Dinos answered back quickly, scoring a run in the fourth as well.

Carbon would tack on one more run in the top of the sixth, as they would take home the second win over the rival opponent this season. The final score would end with a hard fought 4-2 score in favor of Carbon, with both teams playing a great game defensively.

Maizen Prichard pitched all seven innings for Carbon, showing some great pitches and excellent control. Prichard finished with a big 15 strikeouts, along with two runs scored off of five hits.

Michael Vigil went one for one with a double, a walk, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and two runs scored. Logan Bennett would record an RBI and a run score, with Jace Barlow collecting the other RBI for the Dinos.

On the mound for the Spartans was Wade Stilson, finishing with nine strikeouts and four runs off of five hits. Hayden Abrams went two for three with a triple and an RBI. Treven Gilbert had the other RBI and Masons Stilson finished with a stolen base, with a run scored for the Emery team.

Carbon (8-4) will finish out their regular season Monday and Tuesday, as they will face the Richfield Wildcats (4-9) at home and the North Sanpete Hawks (2-11) on the road.

For Emery (7-7), that will wrap up the regular season, as they await the 3A state tournament brackets to be revealed later this week. The Spartans sit at six in the RPI rankings and the Dinos sit and number four out of the 18 team division.