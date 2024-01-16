Dinos Place 5th Overall at Invitational

The Lady Dino wrestlers competed in the North Sevier Invitational over the weekend. There were 15 other schools who had an athlete representing their school.

The Dinos had two championship matches on Saturday, Grace Lamb and Madison Arroyo. Lamb had a great weekend, going 3-1 for the tournament, receiving all of her wins by fall. Arroyo would also go 3-1 for the weekend, winning two by pin and one by tech fall.

Both girls would end up falling to their opponents in the championship matches, but it was still a great showing for both competitors. They would score a combined 35.5 team points for the Lady Dinos.

Also at the invitational, Jenna Pulsipher received the third-place podium. Pulsipher went 3-2 for the tournament, getting all three wins by pin, for a solid 15-point contribution to the team.

Alizah Trostle scored 11 points for the team with her two wins by pin at the invitational, getting the fourth-place finish. Samantha Riddle had a solid performance for the weekend, scoring 11 points as well with three wins by fall.

Next up, the Lady Dinos will travel to face Richfield on Tuesday for a dual.