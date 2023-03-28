Dinos Place at Region Sterling Scholar Competition

On Monday, March 27, the Sterling Scholar Region Competition was hosted at Grand High School. Carbon High School (CHS) was represented by 14 Dinos, who placed well.

The winners were Nathan Engar (mathematics), Elizabeth Blackburn (social science), Brenden Bryner (music), Maddie Criddle (forensics and speech), Lindsey Snow (FACS), Hannah Ludington (world languages), Makenna Loranca (business and marketing) and Bryton Blake (dance).

Gabrielle Vasquez was a runner-up in English, as was Jared Saccomanno in science . The other two that came in as a runner-up were Sean Stromness in computer tech and Emma Holm in drama and vocal. Finally, Gracie Oveson was a nominee in skilled and technical education as well as Jexton Woodhouse in visual arts.

“Congrats to our 2023 Sterling Scholars and their Advisors, Mrs. Lesley Davis and Mrs. Gail Scoville, on a very successful competition,” CHS shared. “All 14 students represented Carbon High extremely well! We are so proud of all of you.”