Dinos Place Third at Region Golf Tournament

Region 12 competed in a golf tournament at The Ridge Golf Course in West Valley on Wednesday morning. Eight schools participated in the event, with the par set at 72. Richfield continues their season as the top ranked 3A school, as they secured the Region 12 Tournament win with a score of 297.

Juab followed after with 308 points and the Dinos finished in third with a score of 314. Dayton King, Levi King and Rydge Butler would all shoot for a score of 78 on the day. Cash Withers scoring an 80 rounded out the top four scores for the Carbon team.

Delta followed in fourth place with a score of 322. Emery would claim the fifth spot as Dempsey Toomer and Champ Justice both scored an 81 in the tournament. Alex Hansen scored an 82 and Lincoln Perez finished with a 95. Canyon View followed in sixth with a score of 345, North Sanpete finished with a score of 348 in seventh and Manti ended in the eighth spot with a score of 350.

The Region 12 standings have Carbon in third with an Average Adjusted Score of 313.49. Emery sits in the fifth spot with 341.70. Rydge Butler leads the way in the Average Gross Score (AGS) with 75.92, as he sits in eleventh. Dayton King is in the fifteenth spot with a score of 76.86 and Levi King is in seventeenth with a score of 77.49.

Alex Hansen leads the way for the Emery squad with a score of 82.33. Dempsey Toomer follows with an AGS of 84.67. Next up for the golfers, they will head to Nephi to play at the Canyon Hills Golf Course. The event will be on Thursday, Sept. 5.