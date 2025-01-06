Dinos Place Top Ten at Utah Winter Classic

The Carbon Dinos made their way to Richfield for the Utah Winter Classic wrestling tournament. Carbon had a great showing throughout the weekend with 33 other teams in attendance. The Dinos finished in the tenth overall position with 323 accumulated points. Delta would earn the top spot with 621 points, followed by Timpanogos and Juab.

Beginning in the 106-weight class, Jantz Greenhalgh had yet another fantastic performance, snagging the first place podium at the tournament. Greenhalgh was the victor with three tech falls, a major decision and a fall. This earned him a spot in the championship match against Delta’s Kyler Jenkins. The match was a tough battle between the two athletes, as Greenhalgh would be victorious via decision (12-6).

In the 113-weight class, Kayden Smith went 3-3 in the tournament with two wins by fall and a win by major decision, earning twelfth place. Moving to the 132-weight class, Jerron Becker went 4-2 in his matches, earning him the tenth overall position. Becker won two matches by fall, a decision and a forfeit.

In the 144 weight-class, Jack Burdick finished in third place, earning him a spot on the podium. Burdick won four matches by fall, earning him a spot in the third place match, where he defeated Cedar Valley’s Adam Mitchell by decision (8-3). In the 157 weight-class, Bryson Ferguson finished in the twelfth overall spot, getting wins via decision and forfeit.

In the 165-weight class, Eleke Lang had a solid showing, earning a spot in the third place match. He earned two wins by decision as well as two major decision wins before his final match, where he fell to Delta’s Carson Nelson. Lang would podium in the fourth overall position for the tournament.

Moving to the 175-weight class, Gavin Fausett went 4-3 in the tournament, earning him a spot in the fifth place match. Fausett defeated Springville’s Trent Harris by fall late in the second round, earning a spot on the podium. The remainder of the Dinos and their team points earned were Gage Lefler (9.5), Hayden Hunt (8), Koen Labrum (7.5), Izzac McIntyre (5.5), Jack Vigor (9-5), Daxtyn Mower (25.5) and Jared Simmons (16).

The Dinos will now prepare for a dual against the Grantsville Cowboys on Jan. 8, followed by the Tournament of Champions in Vernal on Jan. 10.