Dinos Play in St. George Tourney

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On the first weekend of April, the Dinos traveled to St. George to take part in a difficult tournament. They started off against Ogden where the Tigers swept Carbon 5-0. Waterford and Cedar City also beat Carbon 5-0, but the Dinos gained valuable experience.

“This was a fun tournament. The results look pretty bad, though that’s because we were playing some pretty tough teams,” coach Pete Riggs said. “We did our best and learned a lot.”

Carbon moved into the silver bracket on Saturday and found some success. Derrick Jorgensen won 8-5 in first singles as did Cameron Jones in third singles. Garrett Bryner and Dresden Miller were also victorious in second doubles while Alex Callahan and Branden Scovill lost a close one 8-9 (5-7). In second singles, Nathan Bauduin fell 2-8.

In the second round, Jones won once more 8-6, but lost in the third round 3-8. Meanwhile, Callahan and Scovill were on the right side of the tiebreaker this time, winning 9-8 (7-4). Everyone else lost their respective second-round matches, which ended their day.

Up next, Carbon will host Gunnison on April 14.