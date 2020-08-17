Dinos Put Up a Fight Despite Lopsided Score *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos kicked off their season against American Leadership Academy (ALA) on Friday night. Carbon struggled to find consistency offensively, which limited the Dinos’ ability to move the ball. ALA took advantage of a short field and scored an early touchdown to go up 7-0.

Up 10-0, the Eagles connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead, 17-0. Other than the long touchdown pass, the Dino defense looked good in the first half. With that said, Carbon still trailed by 17 at halftime.

ALA came shooting out of the gates in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points. The Eagles dominated the time of possession in the contest. Fatigue might have settled in on the defensive side in the final half as tackling became a problem. Eagle runners were bouncing off would-be tacklers, resulting in extra yards.

The Dinos found some congruency late, reaching the end zone in the final minute. There is a lot Carbon can build upon moving forward. Carbon (0-1) will hit the road this coming Friday to play Cottonwood (0-1).