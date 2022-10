ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

The final regular season match-up for the Dinos occurred on Thursday night in Cedar City.

While Carbon held Canyon View to just a touchdown in the first quarter, the Falcons broke it open in the second with four additional touchdowns. They continued to pour it on in the second half and went on to defeat the Dinos 53-0.

#12 Carbon will now play at #5 Richfield on Friday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the 3A State Football Tournament.