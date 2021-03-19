Dinos’ Rally for Naught

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos had a tough test against Manti on Wednesday. Carbon struck first with a pair of runs in the first when Lyndsey Madrigal roped a two-run homer to right. The two-run lead would not last long as Manti took advantage of two errors to score a run in the bottom half, making it 2-1.

A couple of walks and a single left bases loaded in the bottom of the third. The Lady Dinos were one out away from getting out of the jam, but disaster struck when Tiffany Hermansen ripped a ball over the centerfield fence for a home run. Manti went up 5-2.

The Lady Templars did an excellent job slowing down the high-powered Carbon offense until the final inning. Carbon strung together six hits and a walk in the top of the seventh before an out was recorded. The Lady Dinos regained the lead 6-5, but were not finished. Their rally would total six runs, giving Carbon an 8-5 lead.

Unfortunately for the Dinos, they could not seal the game as the Lady Templars stormed back to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk it off 9-8.

Madrigal led the Dinos at the plate, going 2-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Carbon (5-1, 1-0). will look to bounce back on Friday in Blanding against San Juan (1-1, 1-1).