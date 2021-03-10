Dinos Rally Past Spartans *Photo Gallery*

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon and Emery met on the pitch for the first time this season on Thursday afternoon. The Spartans controlled the first half and did a good job limiting Carbon’s attack. They were rewarded with a 40′ goal by Carson Childs to go up 1-0 at the break.

The Dinos did not hang their heads and battled back in the second half. Carbon broke through at the 60′ mark when Noah Bradford scored the equalizer. Ten minutes later, Joe Morely broke through and found the back of the net to lift Carbon on top 2-1.

It remained a hard-fought battle and the Spartans even lost a player on the battlefield. Wade Huggard lost a tooth defending the goal and later found out that he broke his jaw and a bone under his nose.

In the closing minutes of the match, Carbon was awarded a penalty kick, which Eli Beecher put through to seal the game for the Dinos 3-1.

Next week, Carbon will host Richfield (1-2, 1-1) on Tuesday and Grand (3-0, 3-0) on Thursday. Emery (3-4, 1-2), on the other hand, will host Grand (3-0, 3-0) on Tuesday and then travel to South Sevier (0-4, 0-2) on Thursday.