ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Carbon traveled to Richfield to kick off its region schedule. The Wildcats struck first and led 1-0 at the break. Carbon came storming back in the second half to score three goals for the 3-1 victory.

Miguel Ordonez recorded two goals while Jackson Smith scored once. Assists went to Zac Chappell and Jackson Griffeth with one apiece.

Up next, Carbon (2-3, 1-0) will meet up with Emery (2-3, 0-1) in Castle Dale on Friday night at 7 p.m.