Dinos Rebound Against Manti *Photo Gallery*

After a difficult defeat that sent the Lady Dinos to the consolation bracket, they came together and picked up their performance. In the second game on Wednesday, the Lady Dinos found their groove.

They defeated Manti 25-21 in the first set and continued to get better throughout the match. The second set ended with the same score, while Carbon finished on top once more. Then, in the third set, Carbon put the pedal to the metal and eliminated Manti from the tournament (25-13) with a 3-0 sweep.

#3 Carbon will next play #7 Layton Christian Academy at 8 a.m. on Thursday.