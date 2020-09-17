Dinos Rebound at Home

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon was looking to get back in the win column on Tuesday night when South Sevier came to town. The Lady Dinos controlled the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-12. South Sevier put up a fight in the third set but the Lady Dinos held tough and prevailed 25-21. Carbon took the match 3-0.

Emma Christiansen continues to be a stalwart player for the Dinos. She led the team with 12 kills and five aces while tallying 21 digs. Three other players reached double-digit digs including, Katie Jones (22), Makenna Blanc (12) and Lyndee Mower (11). Janzie Jensen and Blanc each had three blocks while the latter added 25 assists. Reagan Smuin recorded three aces.

The Lady Dinos (10-3, 3-2) will remain at home to face Duchesne (5-3, Region 16 1-0) on Friday night.