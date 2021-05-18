MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Dinos Reign

Dinos Reign

tennis.jpg

Photo courtesy of Pete Riggs

The Dinos were the regular-season region champs, but they needed to win the region tournament to claim the title. Due to their success, all Dino players received a bye in round one.

In round two, Preston Condie came back and won 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in first singles. Jack Livingston was near perfect in second singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. In third singles, Derrick Jorgensen took the match 6-1, 6-1. Leonard Livingston and Branden Scovill won their match in first doubles 7-5, 6-2 while Alex Cartwright and Garrett Bryner triumphed in second doubles 6-4, 6-3.

With the victories, Carbon had a representative in each championship match. Jack came from behind to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1 as did Jorgensen 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 while Leonard and Branden won 6-4, 6-2. Condie fell an extremely close one after he dropped two tiebreaker sets 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (6-8). Cartwright and Bryner also went down in a tight match 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

The Dinos won the region with 48 points while Richfield came in second with 34 points. The team will now gear up for the state tournament this weekend.
scroll to top
X
X