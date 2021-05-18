Dinos Reign

Photo courtesy of Pete Riggs

The Dinos were the regular-season region champs, but they needed to win the region tournament to claim the title. Due to their success, all Dino players received a bye in round one.

In round two, Preston Condie came back and won 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in first singles. Jack Livingston was near perfect in second singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. In third singles, Derrick Jorgensen took the match 6-1, 6-1. Leonard Livingston and Branden Scovill won their match in first doubles 7-5, 6-2 while Alex Cartwright and Garrett Bryner triumphed in second doubles 6-4, 6-3.

With the victories, Carbon had a representative in each championship match. Jack came from behind to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1 as did Jorgensen 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 while Leonard and Branden won 6-4, 6-2. Condie fell an extremely close one after he dropped two tiebreaker sets 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (6-8). Cartwright and Bryner also went down in a tight match 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

The Dinos won the region with 48 points while Richfield came in second with 34 points. The team will now gear up for the state tournament this weekend.