Dinos Rock Carbon Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos hosted their second meet in as many weeks last Friday. Over 15 teams once more gathered in Price for the Carbon Invitational. The blue and white continues to impress as the Dinos dominated the competition by taking first in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings.

The boys’ finished with 126 points while Union (80) came in second, North Summit (65) third and Juan Diego (63) fourth. The Lady Dinos ran the show, walking away with 187 points. Union once more came in second with 86 points, North Summit in third with 78 points and Juan Diego in fourth with 55 points.

Haylee Prescott came in first in the 200 meter with Amiah Timothy in fifth. Prescott also took first in the high jump and long jump. Shot put and discus were won by Haley Garrish. She set a new personal record in the discus and qualified for her state. Meanwhile, the 4×100 relay went to Carbon.

Eminie Elliott came in second in the 100, just missing first by 11 hundredths of a second, but qualified for state. She later took second in the 100 hurdles, just one hundredths of a second out of first. Believe it or not, she finished second once more in the long jump, just four inches behind Prescott in first.

Lindsey Jespersen came in third in the hurdles while Kinlee Lewis came in fifth. Jespersen later took first in the 300 hurdles with Lewis in second. Beverly Lancaster finished second in the 1600 while Lindsie Fausett finished fifth. The former also took second in the 800 while the later took second in the 3200. Timber Bennett came in fourth in javelin while freshmen Rebecca Swasey and Gianna White came in fifth and sixth in the 400, respectively. Timothy also qualified for state in the long jump.

Kobe Cruz took first in the 800 and 1600 with Braxton Ware in third in the latter event. Easton Humes, Bowden Robinson and Bradley Wood followed suite with their first-place finishes in the 400, javelin and shot put, respectively. Ware returned to the podium in the 3200 to take second place. Freshman Traxton Jewkes jumped six feet in the high jump, setting a new personal record to tie for second place.

The boys’ medley relay came in second and qualified for state with its time. Carson Shepherd took fourth in discus with Bowden Robinson in fifth. Riley Palmer finished fifth in the 110 hurdles as did Will Carmichael in the long jump. In fact, Carmichael qualified for state in the long jump and high jump.

Emery had several athletes at the meet as well, though portions of the team were at the Adidas Invitational. Anthony Bouldin tied for second in the high jump. Boston Huntington came in third the 300 hurdles and Camdon Larsen came in fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 800. Lady Spartan Jabry Sharp took fifth in the 300 hurdles.

For Pinnacle, Michael Schmitz took fourth in the high jump to qualify for state. Heather Kerr came in eighth in the shot put for the Lady Panthers’ lone point. For full results, please click here.

Next up, Carbon and Emery will compete at the Juab Invite on Friday. Pinnacle, on the other hand, will be back at it on April 19 in Duchesne.