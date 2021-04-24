Dinos Roll Broncos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon followed up its eight-goal performance with another one on Thursday against San Juan. The Dinos led 2-0 at half and went on to find six more goals to top the Broncos 8-0.

It was the third straight shutout by Carbon and the second straight game where Noah Bradford scored at least three goals. Bradford recorded a hat trick while Eli Beecher added two goals of his own. Jackson Smith, Merrick Morgan and Jackson Griffith all found the back of the net once while Morgan led the team with two assists.

Carbon (8-5, 7-2) will end the season at South Sevier (1-10, 1-8) on Tuesday. The Dinos will then gear up for the first round of the state tournament on April 30.