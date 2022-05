ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Dinos traveled to Juan Diego on Wednesday for the second round of the 3A Soccer Tournament.

Once there, Carbon could not capitalize on their opportunities. The Soaring Eagles, on the other hand, did not share that struggle and eventually went on to win, 6-0.

Carbon’s season has come to a close. The Dinos were the Region 12 Champions (7-1) and finished with a 9-6 record overall.