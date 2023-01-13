Dinos Run With the Red Devils

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Basketball is often referred to as a game of runs, and a perfect example is what took place in the Dinos’ region opener on Wednesday in Moab.

From the tipoff, Grand immediately jumped out in front with three straight baskets to make it 8-0. The Red Devils would eventually make it 13-3 before Carbon answered back with a 9-0 run of its own.

The Dinos continued their attack by putting together another 12-4 run to go up 24-17. Grand would recapture the advantage, however, to go into the break leading, 31-29.

The Dinos came firing out of halftime and strung together a 16-1 run out of the gates. They would eventually lengthen it to a 29-4 run, taking command of the contest 58-35. The Red Devils made one final push, but Carbon held off Grand to win 72-59.

Braxton Stevenson led all scorers with 20 points followed by Cole Cripps with 17, including three three-pointers from the big. Joining in on the fun were Zeke Willson and Aston Ferguson with 10 points apiece.

The Dinos (7-5, 1-0) will now prepare for Canyon View (9-5, 0-0), who is coming to town on Saturday. The game will start at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.