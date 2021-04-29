Dinos Score Early and Often *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and 4A Tooele met on Wednesday afternoon in Price. It was a back-and-forth battle with both teams finding runs early.

The Buffaloes scored in the first, but the Dinos immediately came back to take the lead 3-1 in the bottom half. Tooele went deep in the second to tie the game at three. Cooper Schade followed suit with his solo shot in the second to give the Dinos the lead, 4-3.

Carbon went on to score five runs in the next two innings to control the game. The Buffalo defense did not hold up as it committed seven errors in the contest. The Dinos took advantage and went on to win 11-5 while scoring in five of the six frames.

Wyatt Falk closed out the game, pitching two and 2/3 innings of no hit ball. He recorded five strikeouts of his eight outs. Schade had a great day at the plate and went 3-4 with a home run, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jordan Fossat and Wyatt Falk each added a pair of ribbies.

The Dinos (14-7, 7-1) will wrap up the week with back-to-back games against the Red Devils (4-14, 2-6) in back-to-back days. Carbon will host on Thursday and then head to Moab on Friday.