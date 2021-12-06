Dinos Searching for Consistency

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon took part of the 2A/3A Preview over the weekend at the Sevier Valley Center. Before the games ever got going, the Dinos lost another starter in Ashton Ferguson, who is also dealing with a wrist injury. The shorthanded Dinos began their slate of games on Friday night against North Sevier. The second quarter was the difference maker, where the Dinos compiled 20 points while holding the Wolves to eight.

Carbon kept its foot on the gas pedal and pulled away even further with 20-net points in the fourth. The Dinos emerged victorious 69-36. Chet Anderson has filled in well for the injured Rylan Hart. He again led the Dinos with 21 points (7-9, 78%).

In addition, Jackson Griffeth had great game with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Fossat was solid with 10 points and six assists while Braxton Stevenson added another nine points. The matchup on Saturday was much tougher against Morgan. It was a low-scoring first quarter, but the Dinos still fell behind 11-5. The Trojans opened it up in the second and third quarters with good perimeter shooting. Carbon trailed as much as 23, but came alive in the fourth and ended up losing 55-45.

Stevenson was a bright spot off the bench. He led the Dinos with 17 points (6-9, 67%) while Fossat tallied 12 points. The Dinos have a tendency to go into offensive slumps and later find themselves in holes too deep to climb out. Carbon will need to avoid said stretches in the future.

This week, Carbon (3-3) will face North Sanpete (5-0) on Wednesday in Mt. Pleasant.