Dinos Shake Off Red Devils

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, Carbon and Grand met up in Moab to tip-off the region schedule. The two teams battled out the first set, each looking for a leg up in the important match.

It would be an understatement to say that the first set was close. Well past the 25-point mark, the teams continued to trade blows. Tied at 28, the Lady Red Devils strung a couple points together to take it 30-28.

Credit is due to the Lady Dinos as they kept their heads in the game. They were able to find some breathing room in the second set and won it 25-22. Tied at a set apiece, Carbon took over. The Lady Dinos won the third set (25-19) and the fourth set (25-17) to overtake the Red Devils 3-1.

Carbon (9-1, 1-0) will host North Summit (5-5) on Thursday before hitting the road to face Canyon View (6-3, 0-0) on Friday.