Dinos Show Glimpses *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos gave the ball to Wyatt Falk to begin the 2021 season against Payson. The sophomore was impressive, recording two strikeouts in each of the first three innings. He only gave up one hit while allowing zero runs in that span.

Carbon took advantage on the offensive end, pushing runs across in the first two innings. With one out in the bottom of the first, Keaton Rich ripped the ball to center and and legged out a triple. Jordan Fossat wasted no time and immediately singled to bring home the first run.

Kade Dimick then got hold of one in the second, lifting it over the left field fence for a solo shot. Jacob Vasquez followed that up with a single and Brayton Nielson doubled to put runners on second and third. Next up was Rylan Hart, who came through with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

After pitching a scoreless fourth, Fossat got into trouble in the fifth. A leadoff double came around to score on an error, giving the Lions their first run of the game. Cayden Steele then came into the game with runners on first and second and one out, and cooly pitched out of the jam to limit the damage done.

Up 3-1 in the seventh, the Dinos needed just three outs to seal the victory. It was not to be, however, as errors plagued the effort. An error allowed the leadoff hitter to reach and gave momentum to Payson. The Lions doubled in a run and then scored on a throwing error to tie it up at three. Hart came into the game to try to keep it knotted up, but the third error of the inning allowed Payson to go on top 4-3. The Dinos failed to get anything going in the bottom of the seventh and lost by the same score.

It was a disappointing outing for Carbon as it dominated the majority of the contest. There is certainly a lot to build upon, but the Dinos know they need to limit their errors. Carbon (0-1) will face Summit Academy on the road on Thursday before returning home to play Bountiful on Saturday.