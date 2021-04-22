Dinos Showing No Signs of Stopping

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon, along with other top 3A teams, including Juab, Morgan and Richfield, to name a few, met up at the Juab 8×8 Invitational on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos continued their dominance this season with another win, grabbing 125 points. Morgan came in second with 100 points followed by Manti (96.5) and Juab (91.5).

In the 100 meter, Eminie Elliott and Lyndee Mower finished second and third, respectively. Elliott later took third in the 100 hurdles and long jump. SayDee Johnson came right behind in the long jump to finish fourth. Beverly Lancaster ended in second in the 1600, Makenna Blanc took second in the 800, Haylee Prescott grabbed second in the 200 and Sophia Taylor took second in the 3200. Prescott also took third in the high jump while Miriah Salee finished in fourth in javelin.

The Dinos also had a good day and finished third with 89 points. Juab took first with 163 points with Morgan in second with 123 points.

Ryker Childs once again ended ahead in the 110 hurdles, winning by three hundredths of a second. He later won the 100 meter and 300 hurdles and took second in the long jump. Kobe Cruz finished on top in the 3200 and also took third in the 1600 with Easton Humes in fourth. Humes had another great finish in the 800 in third. Bradley Wood again completed well in the shot put, taking second place while Bowden Robinson took third in javelin.

Carbon will hit the road again on Saturday to travel to Monticello.