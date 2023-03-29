Dinos Shutout Canyon View

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos returned to the pitch on Tuesday as the team traveled to Cedar City for a region matchup. The team was ready to rebound after a tough loss to rival Emery last week.

Carbon played steady defense while searching for a goal. The chance came in the first half when the Dinos found the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Another goal in the second half sealed the deal as Carbon took the 2-0 victory.

Luke Brady and Connor Cunningham both recorded a goal in the game, assisted by Tacoma Smith and Joe Morley. Dylan Curtis recorded the shutout as he orchestrated the defense from the net.

Carbon (3-2, 3-1 Region 12) will have a quick turnaround as the team hosts Grand (3-3, 1-2 Region 12) on Thursday.