Dinos Smack the Ball Around the Yard

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The much anticipated contest between Juab and Carbon took place on Wednesday afternoon in Price.

Wyatt Falk got the nod on the mound and pitched around a leadoff single to blank the Wasps in the first. A windy and sunny day caused problems for the Wasp fielders as Carbon reached on several would-be-routine fly balls in normal conditions. As a result, the first seven batters all came around to score. Keaton Rich hit a couple of blistering balls for a triple, double and two RBIs in the inning.

The Wasps started a two-out rally in the second and began climbing back with two runs. The Dinos then answered back with three runs of their own to make it 10-2. Juab made things close in the fourth with four runs to pull within four.

Once more, Carbon responded with another crooked inning. The Dinos pushed across another four runs to make it 14-6. Carbon’s bats remained hot in the fifth when the Dinos loaded the bases with no outs. Colton Lowe put the game away with a walk-off hit in right center, giving the Dinos a convincing 16-6 win.

Both team’s displayed exceptional talent, but the Dinos played the field much better than the Wasps. Every time Carbon needed a play, they were able to come up with it.

Meanwhile, the Dinos’ offensive production speaks for itself. Rich went 3-4 with a triple and two doubles, Chet Anderson went 3-3 with a double and Colton Lowe went 2-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Also with four ribbies was Jacob Vasquez. The heart of the order between Dallen Oniel, Anderson, Lowe and Vasquez accounted for nine runs. On the mound, Falk picked up the win, going 3.2 innings with four strikeouts while giving up four earned runs.

Next week, Carbon (4-5) will begin its region schedule against Grand (3-4). The Dinos will host a doubleheader on Tuesday before traveling to Moab on Friday. The doubleheader will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.