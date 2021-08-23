Dinos Solid at Home, Struggles Continue on the Road *Photo Gallery*

Thursday marked the first home game of the 2021 fall season for the Lady Dinos when Juab came to town.

Carbon got after it early, finding the back of the net twice in the opening half. The Lady Dinos went into the half up 2-1, but were hungry for more. An insurance goal gave them some breathing room as they went on to take the game 3-1.

Amiah Timothy was the star with two goals while Kacie Brady added one of her own. Beverly Lancaster, Jezmin Pressett and Thalyn Lyman each added an assist in the contest.

Carbon turned around the next day to play Manti on the road. The Lady Templars jumped out first to go up 1-0 by the end of the first half.

The battled later ensued in the second half. Kacie Brady found Allie Smith, who scored the first goal of the match for Carbon. Manti also added a goal in the second half, though, and defeated Carbon 2-1. Emma Flemmet logged 12 saves for her fourth-straight double-digit saves in a game.

Carbon (2-2) will continue on the road on Tuesday at Delta (3-3). The Dinos will then play Parowan (3-2) at home on Thursday.