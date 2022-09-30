Dinos, Spartans Compete at Red Rock Invite

Both Carbon and Emery traveled to Moab on Wednesday to take part in the Red Rock Invite. Rozlyn Stowe (CHS) continued her impressive freshman campaign with another first-place finish.

Another fellow freshman, Addie Hurst (EHS), also showed off by finishing in fourth. The Dinos placed three more runners in the top 10 with Lindsie Fausett in fifth, Ambree Jones in sixth and Sophie Taylor in ninth. The fifth Lady Dino to cross was Ellie Hanson in 16th.

For the Lady Spartans, Kallee Cook came in 13th with Carlie Hurst in 18th, Kallee Lake in 24th and Kylee Willis in 27th. In the team standings, Grand narrowly edged out Carbon 31-33 to take first while Emery came in third with 72 points.

In the boys’ race, Carbon showed out. Braxton Ware, Garrett Black and Easton Humes finished 2-3-4, respectively. Sean Stromness finished in the top 10 as well, coming in seventh place. Lastly, Nathan Engar finished in 12th to give the Dinos 28 points for the team victory.

The Spartans were without Camdon Larsen, but competed well. Jack Christiansen and Merritt Mecarriello took fifth and sixth while Mason Steward came in 10th. Sophomore Hayden Christiansen came in 19th place with Monty Christiansen in 28th. Emery finished in third place with 67 points while Richfield came in second with 44 points. Full results can be found here.

Up next, the teams will compete at the Sanpete Invite on Oct. 5.