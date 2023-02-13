Dinos, Spartans Compete at State Swim

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

State Swim took place over the weekend against the best competition within the classification. While it was certainly a challenge to score points, there were many Dinos and Spartans who showed up at the final meet.

Emery took third in the 200 medley relay with Aspen Jensen, Melody Lake, Aubrey Guymon and Sydney Carter. The Lady Dinos (Alyssa Chamberlain, Lisa King, Kanyon Christensen and Mia Crompton) would answer back in the 200 free relay by taking second. Finally, the Lady Spartans (Carter, Rileigh Meccariello, Abby Morris and Guymon) edged out Carbon (Chamberlain, King, Christensen and Crompton) by taking third place in the 400 free with the Lady Dinos in fourth.

Lake and Guymon would later take third in the 500 free and 100 butterfly, respectively. Additionally, Guymon found her way back to third place in the 100 backstroke. Chamberlain came in fourth in the 50 free, and then took fifth in the 100 free with Crompton in sixth and Carter in seventh. Ellie Hanson (CHS) dropped nearly seven seconds off her time to take eighth in the 200 free while Evie Halk also came in eighth in the 500 free. She knocked off over 12 seconds to set a new personal record (PR).

In the end, Judge Memorial came in first place with 234 points followed by Juan Diego (226), Carbon (182), Ogden (181) and Emery (154).

In the boys’ relays, Carbon (Mason Engar, Nathan Engar, Spencer Tullis and Gabe Ibanez) came in fifth in the 200 free while Emery (Tyler Frandsen, Bryant Durrant, Kade Larsen and Jacob Fauver) finished eighth. Carbon also ended in fourth place in the 400 free with N. Engar, M. Engar, Cameron Jones and Ibanez.

Ibanez would come in fifth in the 200 and 500 free, shaving off his PR by almost two seconds in the former event and over six seconds in the latter. Kade Larsen (EHS) came in eighth in the 100 breaststroke.

The Bulldogs made it a clean sweep by taking first again with 392.5 points. Canyon View (242) came in second with Juan Diego (215) in third. Carbon finished in eighth with 112 points while Emery finished 12th with 64 points. Full results can be found below.