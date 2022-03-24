Dinos, Spartans Place in State Debate Competition

The 2022 State Debate competition was hosted at Salem Hills High School on March 18 and 19, with representatives from both Carbon High School (CHS) and Emery High School (EHS) in attendance. There were 19 schools competing with over 300 students.

Carbon Dino Jexton Woodhouse received fifth place in Informative Speaking while Emma Holm was a finalist in Original Oratory. Woodhouse was joined by Maddie Criddle in being named finalists in Student Congress and Andrus Daniel is the state champion in Original Oratory.

Continuing, Dino Might Ametsikor is the state champion in Combined Interpretation. Overall, Carbon High’s debate team earned fifth place.

For EHS, Jorgen Robinson and Michael Wickman were finalists in Student Congress while Tyler Frandsen was a finalist in Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking. Spartan Kelsey Thomas also placed as a finalist in National Extemporaneous Speaking and Wickman was able to take second place overall for Dramatic Interpretation.

Zayne Perea and Alexander Frederick took fifth place in Policy Debate while Macie McArthur took seventh in Informative State Debate. EHS debate coach Katherine DeBry stated that they have had a very successful season.